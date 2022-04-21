The town of Norlina is considering whether to develop an ordinance that would require its businesses to have key lock boxes that would give firefighters a means of entry if there is a fire and the building is locked.
Norlina Mayor Wayne Aycock told the town board during its April regular meeting that the Norlina Volunteer Fire Department will be checking with town businesses to determine interest.
Director of Operations Blaine Reese told the newspaper that providing firefighters with a way to gain quick access to local businesses in the event of a fire would greatly assist fire departments. He estimated the cost to be between $450 and $500 per key lock box.
Reese indicated that the county has implemented an ordinance requiring key lock boxes for certain buildings.
The county ordinance, approved by county commissioners in April 2021, requires the following structures to have a key lock box at or near the main entrance or other location required by the fire chief:
• Commercial or industrial structures protected by an automatic alarm system or automatic suppression system, or such structures that are secured in a manner that restricts access during an emergency
• Multi-family residential structures that have restricted access through locked doors and have a common corridor for access to the living units
• Governmental structures and nursing care facilities
• Any building or facility containing a quantity of hazardous materials which would require compliance with Title III of the Superfund Amendment Reauthorization Act.
Newly constructed structures subject to the ordinance must have the key lock box installed and operational before an occupancy permit will be issued. Existing structures subject to the ordinance had one year to have a key lock box installed and operational.
The county ordinance also requires the owner or operator of a building required to have a key lock box to keep a key or keys in the lock box to allow for access to the structure and all interior secure areas.
The town of Norlina is currently working to develop a draft ordinance for the town board to consider.
