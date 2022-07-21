During the July 11 monthy meeting of the Warren County Board of Commissioners, the board also took the following action:
• Appointed Renae Alston of the Warren County Department of Social Services as interim director with a $10,000 salary increase.
• Approved a contract for attorney Carolyn Thompson to provide legal services for the period from July 1-Dec. 31, 2022. She was appointed as interim county attorney in January.
• Honored the memory of Peggy Richardson, longtime administrative assistant with Warren County Economic Development Commission.
• Approved the Warren County Heritage Mulch Water Project Resolution to reflect a revision in the amount of funding from the Department of Commerce Industrial Development Fund from $115,000 to $291,332. In a related matter, the board also approved a bid from Step Construction for a water line extension in an amount not to exceed $250,000 and authorize the county manager to execute documents upon review and approval by county attorney. The extension of the county-owned waterline would run from US 1 down Collins Road to serve Heritage Mulch.
• Approved a one-time health reimbursement arrangement contribution of $10,000 and cash payout retirement incentive of $9,200. Discussion during a previous county commissioners’ work session reflected that the benefit would serve general county employees and full time elected officials, such as the sheriff and register of deeds, who have worked at least 20 consecutive years with Warren County and are at least age 60. Previous discussion also indicated that the benefit was developed in light of the many long-serving county employees who are often able to meet retirement age before they are Medicare eligible, and is designed to supplement this gap and offer an option for pre-65 retirees.
• Appointed Brock Pepper and James Whitley to the Economic Development Commission for their first three-year terms, from July 1, 2002-June 30, 2025.
• Re-appointed John Alston to the Economic Development Commission for a second three-year term from July 1, 2022-June 30, 2025.
• Re-appointed John Alston to the Kerr-Tar Workforce Development Board for a two year term.
