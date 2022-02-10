Nonprofit Paradise Landing 1, which serves Warren and neighboring counties, will hold a Women Inspiring Women Day Conference from noon-5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12. The conference will be held at the Granville County Expo Center, 4185 Hwy. 15, Oxford.
Speakers will focus on mental health, domestic violence, relationships, entrepreneurship, real estate, physical health, COVID issues and other topics.
Vendors will offer clothes, beauty products, desserts, jewelry and other items for purchase. Food trucks will also be present.
Masks will be required, and North Carolina COVID-19 precautions will be followed.
For more information, contact Deidre Reed at 252-213-5298, Michelle Hart at 919-939-5691 or Alice Perry at 984-514-2040.
