Warren County Parks and Recreation will begin registration today (Wednesday) for a number of youth fall sports.
These include: Youth Soccer (ages 4-5, 6-9, 10-12 and 13-15), Flag Football (ages 6-9), Flag Football (10-12) Girls Volleyball (ages 10-12 and 13-15) and Cheerleading (ages 7-12) Registration will be held at the Recreation Department office from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, and Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon on July 31 and Aug. 7.
The deadline for signing up is Saturday, Aug. 7. Anyone wishing to sign up after this date will be put on a waiting list. The youth’s birth certificate, a $10 registration fee and a parent or guardian to sign up are required to register. For more information, contact the Recreation Dept. at 252-257-2272.
