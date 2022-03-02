Warren County Habitat for Humanity is seeking local volunteers who can help at its ReStore located on Highway 158 between Macon and Littleton. A core of volunteers works at the store whenever they can, but Habitat is looking for others who can lend a helping hand.
The volunteer-operated Warren County Habitat for Humanity was established in 1993, and its ReStore was established in 2005. The store is affectionately known as “Jim’s Store” for Jim Charrier, who was a longtime Warren County Habitat for Humanity member.
The ReStore began as a single building, but has grown to include an annex and the Shearin Building, which is located on property donated to Habitat by Littleton residents John and Sandra Shearin.
The ReStore is managed by Hope Neuer with a number of other people assisting in various aspects of its operation.
The original building, affectionately called “the house,” includes dishes, housewares, linens, books and other smaller items. The annex, which features light features, hardware items, construction supplies, ceiling fans, kitchen and bathroom fixtures and like items, is managed by Kathleen Mustian and Rich Simpson. The Shearin Building, managed by Cheryl Coffman, features furniture, appliances, lamps, art and more. Habitat also has durable medical equipment, such as crutches, walkers, commode chairs and canes, which are given away free of charge.
With such a range of available items, the ReStore sees a steady stream of customers. The store opens each Saturday at 9 a.m., but volunteers often see a line forming before 8 a.m.
Local Habitat President Mike Hairston said that customer traffic on Saturday was lighter than usual. However, there were few empty parking places, and customers walked in and out of the three buildings at a steady pace. Cashiers stayed busy, and a number of people needed assistance in moving furniture to their vehicles.
That is where the need for volunteers comes in. Hairston said that volunteers are needed to help receive donations on Tuesdays, and to work at the ReStore on Saturdays. Coffman noted that there is a place for anyone who would like to volunteer, whether they are skilled at design and display set-up or looking up how much an item typically costs in order to determine a ReStore price. People are also needed to help customers carry heavier items to their vehicles and with projects around the store, such as painting, installing cabinets and shelves, and sometimes putting up lights.
All proceeds from sales at the ReStore go toward the purchase of construction materials for building Habitat homes in Warren County.
The Habitate ReStore has developed a reputation for having a wide range of quality items, allowing customers to furnish their homes while helping their communities.
The volunteers also appreciate the opportunity to help others.
“We are trying to give back to the community,” Coffman said. “It is satisfying that we are helping the community.”
Volunteer Nancy Nemec described Habitat for Humanity as a worthy cause.
“An item is brought in, we sell it, and houses are built for people,” she said.
Members of the public continue to help the store in many ways. Airboss Heating & Cooling, Inc., in Littleton recently donated and installed a furnace and air conditioning unit for the Shearin Building.
“We appreciate Airboss for donating the furnace and air conditioning unit,” Hairston said. “It will make a big difference on cold mornings and summer days.”
Area residents continue to donate items to be sold at the ReStore. Everything accept clothing is accepted. Appliances must be working.
Members of the community are stepping up to volunteer, but additional help is needed. Habitat members described volunteering as something for people of all ages and may be a good choice for high school students needing service hours.
“If you want to volunteer, come in and we will show you how you can help,” Hairston said. “There is a place where you fit in.”
Nancy Beyer described the Habitat ReStore as a great place to volunteer.
“We work with a nice group,” she said. “You go where you are needed the most.”
The Warren County Habitat for Humanity ReStore is located at 2472 Hwy. 158, Macon. Donations are accepted from 9-11:45 on Tuesdays and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturdays. The ReStore is open from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturdays. To volunteer, to to the store or call 252-257-4208.
