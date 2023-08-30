The Warrenton Board of Commissioners approved allocating $11,125 from federal American Rescue Plan funds to address additional needs identified during a pre-construction meeting related to the municipal parking lot project. The decision came during a special meeting on Monday afternoon.
The municipal parking lot will be located off South Front Street behind Nationwide Insurance on land that the town purchased for $54,000. The public parking lot will help support a mixed-use project of 22 market rate apartments and four retail spaces planned in the Dameron Building at the corner of South Main and East Franklin streets that is currently under development.
During its August meeting, the Warrenton Board of Commissioners approved a $125,000 contract with KPH Paving for construction of the municipal parking lot.
The construction cost will be funded through a loan with Truist Bank with a 10-year term and interest rate of 5.27 percent. Monthly payments over the course of the 10-year term will be $1,342.48.
