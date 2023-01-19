After utilizing a primarily virtual format for programs and special events during the COVID-19 pandemic, Warren County Memorial Library has fully resumed in-person activities.
The library continues to see a steady stream of patrons come in to check out books, use computers and access other resources. Several community organizations and other groups have been conducting meetings and public events in the library’s meeting room. Last year, Summer Reading Program opening day activities were held at the library. However, monthly programming for children, teens and adults was mainly virtual.
That changed last month when the Teen Anime & Manga Book Club and Video Game Spectator Club resumed meeting in-person, Library Director Christy Bondy said. On Jan. 11, the library held its first in-person storytime in several years. These programs will continue to offer options for people who prefer to participate virtually.
Bondy noted that Ky’el Owens will continue to offer virtual storytimes periodically in addition to his in-person readings.
David Spence will continue to lead both in-person and virtual discussions for the Teen Anime & Manga Book Club and Video Game Spectator Club.
In addition, the library has resumed showing films for children through adults.
She is excited about the ongoing activities and upcoming events that are available at the library, including special guests to encourage people of all ages to experience the joy of reading. During the week of Valentine’s Day, Curious George is expected to make a visit.
The library continues its Relaxation Corner: Adult Coloring on Tuesdays from 10-11 a.m.
“This is a great winter activity,” Bondy said.
The library provides a space with coloring pages, colored pencils, markers and crayons, everything people need to take a break and express their creativity through coloring.
The Piece of Mind Puzzle Station is offered on Wednesdays at 10 a.m., providing another way that the public can escape cold winter temperatures with a fun activity. Bondy noted that the library offers puzzles for children through adults that can be completed there at any time, not just on Wednesdays.
In addition, Warren County Memorial Library plans Board Game Day at 3:30 p.m. today (Wednesday), featuring favorites: Monopoly, Candy Land, Scrabble and more. Board games will be available for play at the library at other times as well.
Along with these activities, the library will remain a resource for people of all ages to learn about local, regional, state, national and global history. Several in-person or hybrid programs will be offered in conjunction with the ongoing exhibit, “Oasis Spaces: North Carolina Green Book Project 1933-1966.” Special programming will include the following:
• Thursday, Jan. 19, 7 p.m.: Screening of the Smithsonian documentary, “The Green Book: Guide to Freedom” (rated PG with 51-minute runtime). The library will be streaming the documentary in the community room.
• Thursday, Jan. 26, 7 p.m.: Virtual discussion with Calvin Alexander Ramsey, author of “Ruth and the Green Book.” View the discussion in the library’s community room or anywhere by going to: tinyurl.com/WCMLCalvinRamsey with meeting ID 812 7868 8411 and password 640973.
• Saturday, Jan. 28, 11 a.m.: View the feature film, “Green Book” (rated PG-13 with 2 hour, 10 minute runtime). The film has received numerous awards, including three Academy Awards and a Golden Globe. The National Board of Review also awarded it Best Film, and it was recognized as one of the Top 10 films of the year by the American Film Institute.
The Warren County Memorial Library team hopes that the community will provide feedback on the types of programs they would like the library to offer and what times would be most convenient for them. With the return of in-person programming, the number of people who attend special events continues to grow.
“We are slowly seeing an increase in numbers,” Bondy said. “We encourage everyone to come back to the library.”
Warren County Memorial Library is located at 119 S. Front St., Warrenton. For a full schedule of programs and activities, go to the website wcmlibrary.org. Virtual programs and other resources may also be accessed via the library Facebook page. For more information, call 252-257-4990.
