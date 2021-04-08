Warren County Schools will conduct pre-kindergarten registration for the 2021-22 school year from 1-6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 13.
To register, parents and the child or children to be registered should go to the elementary school in their attendance zone: Mariam Boyd, 103 Cousin Lucy’s Lane, Warrenton; Northside K-8 School, 164 Elementary Ave., Norlina; or Vaughan, 2936 US Hwy. 158 east, Macon. Facemasks will be required. Children will need to be screened at the time of registration.
To be eligible for pre-kindergarten, children must be 4 years old by Aug. 31, 2021.
To register, parents should bring the following: the child’s birth certificate (official copy), shot record, Social Security card and health assessment (due 30 days after enrollment). Parents should also bring proof of income (one full month consecutively or W-2 form), proof of residence (such as light bill, water bill or gas bill) and parent ID.
For more information, contact the following:
• Mariam Boyd, Janie Cutts, 252-257-3695, ext. 4112; or Tomeka Sidberry, 252-257-3695, ext. 4300
• Northside: Ebony Jones or Gwendolyn Pierce, 252-456-2656
Vaughan: Marion Barnes, 252-257-6802
