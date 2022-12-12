The Warrenton Police Department responded to an armed robbery at Walgreens, located at Hall and Macon streets in Warrenton, at approximately 7:50 p.m. on Dec. 8.
Warrenton Police Chief Goble Lane indicated that no one was hurt during the commission of the crime. Officer J. Amos was the responding officer.
"Thanks to his expeditious efforts in getting suspect and suspect vehicle information out to local law enforcement, a suspect was stopped near the Dollar General in Norlina, by Norlina PD," Lane said. A suspect was arrested and transported to the Warren County Magistrate’s Office and is being held on a $60,000 bond. The investigation is ongoing.
"Our department would like to thank Warren County Sheriff’s Office and Norlina Police Department for their efforts and timely aid and assistance," Lane said.
