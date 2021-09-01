The Warren County Board of Education is considering a revised dress code policy that would eliminate the requirement for school uniforms. Interim Superintendent Keith Sutton presented the proposed policy during the board’s Aug. 24 business meeting/work session.
Background
The school system’s uniform dress code policy went into effect with the 2008-09 school year and required students to wear shirts, pants, skirts, dresses, shoes and belts of certain colors and styles. The policy was designed to foster a positive learning environment by reducing “competition” and negative interactions among students based on what they wore or could afford to wear. The policy was also designed to help school staff members easily identify people who belong to the campus community to help protect students, faculty and staff from anyone who may be on campus for negative reasons.
In many instances, teachers and other school staff members wore clothing reflective of the dress code policy, especially colored shirts with the school name and mascot.
Since the uniform dress code policy has been in effect, it has drawn both praise and criticism from parents. Some have described how nice students look in the school uniforms, saying that the policy greatly reduced the likelihood that students would wear clothing inappropriate for school. However, others criticized how the policy was enforced, saying that in some cases, student attire was “inspected” each day down to the tiniest of details. Other parents said that shoes that met the policy’s regulations were difficult to find.
COVID-19 and the dress code
The uniform dress code policy was in place in Warren County when the COVID-19 pandemic forced public schools across the state to close in March 2020 to prevent the spread of the virus.
When Warren County Schools was preparing to resume in-person instruction in the spring of this year, the board of education relaxed the dress code policy. At that time, student did not have to wear uniforms, but guidelines were set that defined what would be considered inappropriate to wear at school.
The relaxed version of the dress code policy is in place for the 2021-22 school year, allowing students to wear uniforms if they would like, but also allowing them to wear more casual clothing as long as it follows guidelines of what is considered appropriate for school.
In July, when the school board approved the relaxed policy for the current school year, Sutton said that a revised policy reflecting the move from uniforms would be presented to the board for consideration. The revised policy would be designed to give more specific guidance about what is considered appropriate and inappropriate to wear to school.
The revised policy
During last week’s business meeting/work session, Sutton told board members that the revised policy reflects updates made by school system staff and would be considered as a replacement for the school uniform and dress code policy.
The revised policy specifies that the school system’s “guiding principles for the student dress code are similar to those experienced and expected in the workplace: attire that furthers health and safety of students and staff, enables the educational process, and facilitates the operations of the school.”
Under the revised policy, parents “are asked to partner with the school district to monitor student attire to help adhere to the guiding principles set forth in the policy.”
The revised policy prohibits students from wearing or carrying clothing, jewelry, book bags or other personal articles that:
• Depict profanity, vulgarity, obscenity or violence;
• Promote the use of alcohol, tobacco or illegal drugs;
• Are prohibited under the school system’s Gang Related Activity policy or any other provisions of the Code of Student Conduct;
• Threaten the health or safety of staff or students; or
• Are reasonably likely to create a substantial disruption of the educational process or operations of the school.
The revised policy specifies that:
• Students must wear clothing that covers their skin from chest to mid-thigh with opaque (non-see-through) fabric in front, back and on the sides.
• Students must wear shoes at all times except when changing for physical education or athletic practices or events or when specifically directed otherwise by a teacher or administrator.
• Clothing must cover undergarments (waistbands and straps excluded).
• Breasts, genitals and buttocks must be covered with opaque (non-see-through) fabric.
• Clothing must be suitable for all scheduled classroom activities including physical education, science labs, wood shop, and other activities where unique hazards exist.
• Specialized courses may require specialized attire, such as sports uniforms or safety gear.
• Head coverings (including hats, hoods, sweat hands and bandanas) are generally prohibited in the school building. However, students may wear head coverings in the school building as an expression of sincerely held religious belief (e.g. hijabs or yarmulkes) or cultural expression (e.g. geles) or to reasonably accommodate medial or disability-related issues (e.g. protective helmets).
Sutton said that the revised policy reflects a document that had been reviewed by teachers and school system staff members. He added that the revised policy is designed to be gender-neutral. However, if a student must be approached about school attire, it will be by someone of the same sex, Sutton said.
He noted that the proposed policy will allow for flexibility in clothing choice and in implementation by principals and administrators. Students may decide what to wear to school, but they are encouraged to make their selection based on how they would present themselves in a professional setting and how they would look to a potential employer.
Next steps
Sutton presented the revised policy to board members last week in order to allow them time to review it. The proposed policy will be included on the board agenda for its Sept. 14 regular meeting. At that time, it will be presented as information to allow time for further discussion and to obtain suggestions for potential revision.
Sutton and the board also seek input from parents and community members.
To view the proposed new dress code policy, click on the pdf attached to this article; or go to the school system website at warrenk12nc.org. Under District, click on Board of Education, then Paperless Board Meetings. A calendar will appear on the right side of the screen. Click on the Aug. 24 date. A pdf of the policy can be accessed by clicking on Dress Code under Information Items.
Board members are accepting input from the public via their school system email addresses:
• Board Chairwoman Jennifer Sims: jsims@warrenk12nc.org
• Board Vice Chairwoman Victoria Lehman: vlehman@warrenk12nc.org
• Linda Byrd: lbyrd@warrenk12nc.org
• Joyce Long: jlong@warrenk12nc.org
• Ebony Talley-Brame: ebrame@warrenk12nc.org
