Excitement that has been building among organizers for weeks will culminate Saturday with the jubilant return of the Warren County Growers Association Farmers Market and its spring opening from 8 a.m. until noon at its Warren County Health Department location in Warrenton.
Throughout the height of the global health pandemic, local producers continued to offer farm fresh products through pop-up markets and backyard drive-throughs. Now, two years later, the familiar bright yellow farmers market signs have popped up all over the county, just like spring flowers, in anticipation of Saturday’s opening.
Danylu Hundley, farmers market chairperson, has a feeling 2022 may just be the market’s biggest year yet. If the list of early offerings is any indication — and the list keeps growing — she may just be right.
For opening day, the farmers market will host The Little Garden Club as featured special guest, with perennials and indoor selections. Plant offerings will include daylilies, hostas, forsythia, Lenten rose and more. Master Gardeners will also be on hand Saturday, as well as in attendance the second Saturday of each month through the fall.
Perennials, annuals, trees and bushes available for purchase from vendors include Japanese Maple trees, peonies, Sweet Betsy, azaleas, Gooseneck Loosestrife, blueberry bushes, Obedient plants, blackberry lilies, cone flowers, Dutch iris, Sweet William, irises, columbine, shasta daisies, swamp hibiscus, Lamb’s ear, creeping jenny, bee balm, downy sunflower, mountain mint, sedum, balloon flower, sweet peas, and red leaf hibiscus, among others.
Cut flowers will also be available for purchase, as will potted herbs such as oregano, sage, thyme, dill, basil and cilantro.
For backyard gardeners who would rather grow their own vegetables, there will be heirloom and traditional tomato plants for sale. Heirloom varieties include Cherokee purple, which has a sweet, sometimes smoky flavor; the heat tolerant and tangy tasting Black Krim; and Brandywine.
Pink, yellow and beefsteak tomato plants will also be sold.
Fresh and dehydrated shiitake mushrooms will be available, as will fresh onions.
Other produce includes buttercrunch and frizzy head lettuces, bok choy, carrots, beets, turnip salad, and the first pickin’s of sweet, juicy Warren County strawberries.
Freshly milled Jimmy Red grits and cornmeal — always a farmers market hit — will be on hand while supplies last, as will shopper favorite baked goods including chocolate pound cake with lemon drizzle, lemon pound cake, blueberry crumb cake, sharp cheddar cheese bread, breakfast cookies, honey and jelly.
Organic all natural, hormone free black Angus beef offerings will include filets, NY strip, T-bones, chuck roast, eye of round, top and bottom roasts, flank steak, sirloin steak, short ribs, stew meat, brisket and ground beef; while pasture-raised local pork selections will include bone-in and boneless chops, nitrate-free bacon, hot and mild breakfast sausage, maple link sausage, two flavors of bratwurst, hot Italian sausage, Boston butt/picnic shoulder, ribs, uncured ham steak, ham shanks, feet, uncured fatback, lean fat and neckbones.
Non-GMO fed, antibiotic- and hormone-free chicken will also be available whole, as well as leg quarters; boneless, skinless breasts; and cornish hens.
Vendors will also be selling farm fresh eggs.
Home decor items include seasonal wreaths, everyday wreaths, and table arrangements.
Thanks to a 2022 Duke Energy Foundation Hometown Revitalization Grant Award given through a partnership with Working Landscapes, recyclable green tote bags will be available for shoppers.
A few vendors will be accepting credit/debit cards for purchases, but cash is still king with everyone else. Warrenton has several ATMs to make sure nobody misses out on all the homegrown goodness Saturday morning.
The Warren County Farmers Market is in front of the Warren County Health Department, 544 W. Ridgeway St., Warrenton.
For more information, visit warren-growers.com. To join the farmers market email list, contact Danylu Hundley at danyluhundley@hotmail.com.
