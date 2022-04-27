JENNIFER HARRIS/The Warren Record

Excitement is building for the 2022 opening of the Warren County Growers Association Farmers Market on Saturday, as market organizers and longtime vendors check placement of a sign at the market’s Warrenton location. Pictured from the left: Cheryl Bell, treasurer; Danylu Hundley, chairperson; and vendors James Henderson and Cecile Renn. At bottom left, recyclable tote bags will be available for market customers thanks to a 2022 Duke Energy Foundation Hometown Revitalization Grant Award given through a partnership with Working Landscapes.