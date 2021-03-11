Warren County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mary Young has tendered her resignation, which was approved by the board of education during its regular meeting this week.
Young was appointed as superintendent in June 2019 after a superintendent search process of several months which drew 30 applications. She replaced Dr. Ray Spain, who retired after serving as superintendent in Warren County around 16 years.
Young began her tenure as superintendent in July 2019.
Additional information has not been released at this time.
