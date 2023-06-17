The Kinniebrew-Terry Foundation was honored to award scholarships to two students in the local area.
• Chase Davis of Warren Early College High School was presented with the scholarship at the Warren Early College Senior Night Awards Banquet, held May 10. Davis plans to attend East Carolina University in the fall.
• Isman Alston of Vance Senior High School was presented with the scholarship at the school’s Senior Award Ceremony, held May 11. Alston plans to attend St. Augustine University, where he will also be a member of the football team.
Both Davis and Alston are honor students who exemplify high academic achievement and community involvement. The scholarship award was $500 for each recipient.
The Kinniebrew-Terry Foundation was developed by the children of Elder Carlton J. Terry, Sr. and Dr. Hilda Kinniebrew Terry, who were passionate about their faith, family, education and community service.
Their faith-based community service programs focused on assisting people in achieving their educational goals, while assisting many underserved communities and partnering with faith-based organizations and educational institutions within Warren and Vance counties. In an effort to continue their legacies, the scholarship was established in their names.
The scholarship program expresses appreciation for the community support.
