Family and friends of Manson native Mary Elizabeth Gill Alexander held a drive-through parade at her church, Jerusalem United Church of Christ (Jerusalem United Christian Church) in Palmer Springs, Va., in honor of her 106th birthday.
Some 60 vehicles with family members and friends from North Carolina, Virginia, New Jersey, South Carolina, Maryland and the Washington, D.C., participated.
Alexander was born April 19, 1915 in the Manson area and now resides in Palmer Springs. She married Ben James Alexander on Oct. 12, 1935. They had seven children.
Granddaughter Shari Bailey of Wise remembers visiting her grandmother many times as she grew up. When she was around 12 years old, Mrs. Alexander taught her how to pick cucumbers. Bailey also credits her grandmother with teaching her how to make soup.
“She was a great cook,” Bailey said.
She remembers the activities that her grandmother enjoyed.
“She was so happy in the kitchen, the flower garden and the vegetable garden,” Bailey said. “She taught us lessons: growing things, being kind and trust in the Lord.”
She said that her grandmother’s kindness, strength and how she carried herself set her apart as special.
Times became difficult after Mr. Alexander passed away in 1958, but the family persevered. The older children helped as much as they could. The nephew that Mrs. Alexander raised was a huge help, and her community surrounded her with support.
“She said that the community was very kind to her,” Bailey said. “They rallied around her and her family after the death of her husband. He was well respected in the community.”
Mrs. Bailey, who lives in the house she built in 1962, now has 25 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, 23 great-great-grandchildren and one great-great-great grandchild. She has been a member of Jerusalem United Church of Christ since the late 1930s, a member of the Willing Workers Club, the Jerusalem United Church of Christ Usher Board for more 35 years and the church’s Home Mission, the Palmer Springs Fire Department Women’s Auxiliary, and was named Mother of the Jerusalem United Church of Christ Usher Board in 2009.
Bailey said that her grandmother continued to keep a garden until well into her 90s. If they weren’t planted in a traditional garden, flower, tomato and potato plants were placed in readily accessible sites in her yard.
Mrs. Alexander continues to enjoy special treats — popsicles, pig’s feet and anything sweet — and loves sitting in her special chair, often called her “fancy chair.” She enjoys family gatherings, which have been especially limited during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Having just limited contact with family and friends made Saturday’s birthday parade even more special. Mrs. Alexander was honored by the Mecklenburg County (Va.) Board of Supervisors with a proclamation celebrating her life.
Wearing a crown befitting her title of Queen for the Day, Mrs. Alexander sat in the Jerusalem United Church of Christ parking lot as family members and other well-wishers drove by. They rolled down their car windows to provide special greetings. The Birthday Queen received more than 10 bouquets of flowers and numerous cards. Well-wishers stopped, rolled down their windows, spoke to Mrs. Alexander, presented gifts and drove on. When they pulled down their masks long enough for her to see their faces, Mrs. Alexander recognized them.
Photographs and messages posted on the family’s Facebook page, “Mary Aging Gracefully,” captured the excitement of the day, although Mrs. Alexander might be doing much more than just aging gracefully.
“Her doctor says she’s amazing,” Bailey said.
