In the past, young men from Warren County who wanted to participate in a seven-on-seven football program in the offseason to work on their skills had to travel away from the local area — often to the Triangle.
Not any more. Earlier this year, Warren County High School junior Shiloh Morton and his mother, Tierney Walker, established the Football Skills Club for Warren and other counties and its team, the Warren Kings. The club is also known as the Warren Kings seven on seven Spring Football Club.
They drew their inspiration from seeing information about seven-on-seven football programs while scrolling online.
Morton has been playing football since the age of 7. He played football during his sophomore and junior years at WCHS, and he has dreams for the future. An aspiring college athlete, Morton is a member of a college recruiting site. He continues to work hard to reach his dreams.
“My coach recommended seven-on-seven,” Morton said.
However, a scroll through the internet made it appear that he would have to travel to Durham to participate in one of the programs. Morton didn’t think that he or other local athletes or aspiring athletes should have to travel that far.
He and his mother partnered to establish the Football Skills Club and continue to work together with the program. The club began as an 18U program, but they hope to expand it to include younger age groups in the future.
The club started with one team, the Warren Kings, consisting of 15 players from Warren County High School. However, Morton and Walker emphasize that the local program is not only for Warren County residents.
You don’t even have to know much about football to participate, Walker said.
“It’s for those who have played football competitively and those who are interested in playing,” she said.
Morton and his younger brother, Jahari, work to strengthen their football skills and teach others. Participants learn the basics of flag football. Scrimmages and competitions involve two-hand touch football instead of the full contact sport of high school games. However, the skills that participants work on prepare them for the next season and help them with life.
“You keep up your skills during the offseason and meet people,” Morton said. “You make connections in the local area.”
Walker said that the club represents much more than football.
“It started with football, but it’s bigger than football. It’s about life,” she said. “It gives kids something to aspire to, to keep them on the right path and do the right things. These are values that you teach your children as a parent and carry on those values for the club.”
More recently, Walker and Morton learned of a seven-on-seven team in Henderson, the Vance Venom. In April, the Warren Kings scrimmaged with the Venom in Backyard Football with Class and Fashion.
The Vance Venom coach organized an upcoming tournament, The Carolina 18U 7v7 Cup. The event will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday at Vance County High School, 925 Garrett Rd., Henderson. Those attending should bring lawn chairs and tents.
Morton and Walker hope to see more teams in the surrounding area in the future.
In the meantime, the Warren Kings and the Football Skills Club will continue this summer for ages 14-18. Registration is free of charge. Skills work and competitions will end by the time Warren County High School begins practice for the new football season.
For more information, call 804-586-1047 or go to Warren_Kings_7v7 on Instagram. Donations from the community are also accepted. To contribute, go to the Go Fund Me page Warren Kings 7 on 7 Spring Football Club.
