The Haliwa-Saponi Tribe honored its 2020-21 Representatives during a program held May 23 on the Tribal Pow-wow Grounds.
Representatives typically are recognized during the annual Blooming of the Dogwood Pow-wow in April, but the 2020 and 2021 events were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 2020-21 Representatives are as follows:
Evynn Richardson, the daughter of Ladonna Richardson (Ivan) and Garland A. Richardson, is the granddaughter of Dorothy Lynch (Herman) and Stanley Evans (Alice), and Pearlean and Garland Richardson.
The co-president of the NC Native American Youth Organization, Richardson is a co-founder of EZ Praise, and was recognized as the Distinguished Young Woman of the Roanoke Valley 2021. She is involved in her community through activities such as Culture Class, Title VI programs and traditional arts programs.
Richardson developed the platform, “It Starts With Me: Inspiring Tribal Empowerment Through Self Love and Traditions,” with the idea that empowering tribes begins with each individual member.
“Good medicine starts in the hearts of others and overflows into the lives of the people surrounding them,” she noted. “When we take the initiative to say no to colonized constructs and yes to our traditions, we become rooted in healing, growth and positivity.”
Amya Morningbird Richardson, daughter of Jody and Sunshine Richardson, is the granddaughter of Ava Mae Silver and the late John Arthur Ricahrdson, and Jackie and Theartis Lynch.
She is an old-style jingle dress dancer who enjoys making corn necklaces and ribbon skirts. Richardson previously represented the Tribe as Little Miss Haliwa-Saponi 2012-13 and Junior Miss Haliwa-Saponi 2018-19. She currently serves as president of the Red Earth Youth Council, which she described as “kids that care about their culture and just need an opportunity to be involved in our community.”
A student at Northern Nash High School, Richardson maintains a 4.5 GPA, and is a member of the National Honor Society and the varsity women’s soccer team.
She developed the platform of “acceptance and inclusion.”
“Our elders have played a huge role in our tribe’s history; all of them should know that they are loved, and we recognize what they did for us,” Richardson noted.
Emily Silver-Campbell, daughter of Navy Lt. Glenn Campbell of the Waccamaw-Siouan Tribe and Dr. Susan Silver of the Haliwa-Saponi Tribe, is the granddaughter of the Rev. Willie and Cynthia Silver, and great-granddaughter of Woodrow and Sadie Silver, and Thurston and Mary Richardson. She is a descendant of Burton Richardson.
Silver-Campbell is a high school senior who maintains a 4.0 GPA. She has participated in several extracurricular activities, including serving as a staff writer for the school newspaper. She has written an article titled, “The Way Native Americans Are Perceived Is A Big Problem.”
A member of the Mt. Bethel Indian Baptist Church, Silver-Campbell is a member of the youth choice, Acteens, Sunday school, Bible study and served as a junior teacher for Vacation Bible School.
She attended Red Earth Youth Council meetings, participated in the Legacy camp hosted by the Tribe, language arts classes and helped to paint the mural on the Tribe’s multipurpose building.
