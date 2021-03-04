The Warren County Board of Education considered a number of personnel matters during its Feb. 9 regular meeting.
The following employment was approved: Northside K-8 School: Diane Forsythe, day tutor; Warren County High School: Yulanda Henderson, online facilitator; Sylvia Patterson, math teacher; and William Wesley, Exceptional Children teacher.
The board also gave its approval for Bryan Fuller to serve as volunteer assistant football coach at WCHS.
Vacancies were reported as follows: Mariam Boyd Elementary School: first grade, third grade and fourth grade teachers; Northside: middle grades science teacher; Vaughan Elementary School: Exceptional Children teacher; Warren Early College High School: math and science teachers; Maintenance: shipping/receiving courier; Central Office: director of Career and Technical Education/secondary education, occupational therapist, Exceptional Children administrative assistant, English Language Learners day tutor, and two school health assistants (certified nursing assistants).
