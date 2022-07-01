The Rosemary L. Lewis Scholarship Fund is an annual contribution made to Warren County Schools seniors beginning in 2021 at the request of the late Rosemary L. Lewis, who was employed with the Warren County school system for years as Student Service director.
Even after retiring from Warren County Schools, Lewis continued to work part-time to assist the district with assessing students. She received her undergraduate degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a masters degree from Appalachian State University.
Her request was to assist students planning to attend college to further their education. Lewis left a positive impact on many students and others during her lifetime. Her love, kindness and caring lives on through her giving back to others.
The 2022 recipient of the Rosemary L. Lewis Scholarship Fund is Katelyn N. Richardson, a 2022 graduate of Warren Early College High School. The scholarship amount is $5000.
Richardson plans to attend Winston-Salem State University in Winston Salem. She would like to become a nurse practitioner and to earn a doctorate in the field of nursing. Richardson is the daughter of Dr. Angela Richardson, retired Warren County Schools’ employee, and the late Leslie Richardson.
