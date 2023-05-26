The ladies from the LDO Fellowship Breakfast Ministry met at the Cracker Barrel restaurant in South Hill, Va., on Thursday, May 18, and had all the fun they could muster up.
They celebrated three May birthdays and collected money for their August trip to Lancaster. The next outing is scheduled for Thursday, June 15th.
Pictured, from the left, are, first row: Patricia Russell and Alice Harrison; second row: Pastor Maggie Stinnett, Maretha Williams, Cora Fogg, Minister Mary Wilson, Ruby Downey, Paulette Durham, the Rev. Dora Dorsey, Ruby B. Downey and Arvella Downey-Scott; third row: Catherine Hunt, Ann L. Jones, Margaret Alexander, Eva Brown, Barbara Harris and Elder Sophia Jefferson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.