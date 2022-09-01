Effectively immediately, the Warren County Health Department will no longer be scheduling appointments for Moderna or Pfizer booster vaccines.
The health department expects to receive final approval from the FDA and CDC for the new (Moderna and Pfizer) Bivalent Booster vaccines in the next few days. The new booster vaccines are expected to be more effective against the Omicron variants.
Once the health department has the new Bivalent Boosters in stock, it will let the public know who is eligible and when they can call to make appointments. The health department noted that it would have enough vaccine to meet everyone's needs.
