The Keep Warren County Beautiful Committee, a local government committee within the Warren County Public Works department, recently conducted the Community Appearance Index between May 3 and June 16 using a tool designed by the national organization, Keep America Beautiful.
The appearance index is used to visually assess the overall appearance of communities through indicators such as litter, illegal signs, graffiti, abandoned/junk vehicles and outside storage.
The community assessment is also a tool in planning community events like Warren County’s Fall Litter Sweep, which is taking place the entire month of September. Supplies for community members are now available at the Warren County Board of Elections office at 309 N. Main St. in Warrenton in the John Graham Annex Building.
“The Community Appearance Index is designed to gather data annually, and the results are used to develop a local plan to change attitudes and behaviors regarding litter and related community improvement issues. The index helps direct the local education and litter prevention, beautification, and waste reduction and recycling programs. Keep America Beautiful uses the information to identify national trends regarding community improvement issues,” stated Keep America Beautiful President & CEO Helen Lowman.
A team of community, business, and government representatives conducted the visual analysis using a scoring system ranging from 1-4. A “1” on the index equates to minimal or no litter; a “2” equates to slightly littered; a “3” is littered; and a “4” is extremely littered.
“We are thankful for the efforts of dedicated community members like our Keep Warren County Beautiful Committee, and those that have participated in litter cleanup efforts in the past,” stated Warren County Manager Vincent Jones. “Our county’s roads are not simply thoroughfares; they are gateways to our community for visitors and businesses. Our roadsides are a big part of our landscape. Keeping them litter-free reflects on us all.”
The index ranked Warren County’s District I (East and West Warrenton precincts including Axtell and outlying communities from Warrenton) at a 1.91.
District II (Sixpound precinct including Macon, Vaughan, Church Hill and Lake Gaston including Roanoke and River Precincts) came in at 3.10.
District III (Smith Creek precinct and Nutbush including Soul City, Wise and Oine communities) measured a 2.16.
District IV (Sandy Creek precinct including the Afton community) measured a 1.65.
District V (Fishing Creek precinct including the Hollister, Arcola and Inez communities) measured a 2.73.
“Involving community representatives in the process is important to achieve partnership solutions and to promote individual responsibility, ownership, and pride in results,” stated Warren County Committee Chairwoman Debbie Formyduval.
Warren County government has partnered with NCDOT to conduct countywide litter sweeps in the spring and fall since 2017; staff and volunteers also provide resources for trash collection year-round, and promote continued awareness through local radio, newspaper and social media about the efforts of Keep Warren County Beautiful.
The Keep Warren County Beautiful Committee was established in 2020 when citizens shared concerns with the Warren County Board of Commissioners. Members of the Keep Warren County Beautiful Committee are: Marshall Brothers, Debbie Formyduval, Paula Pulley, Laura Tucker, April Moss, Angela Hyson, Alaina Pulley and Austin Brothers.
For more information about the Keep Warren County Beautiful cCommittee, contact Marshall Brothers, the director of Warren County Public Works, at marshallbrothers@warrnecountync.gov.
For more information about the September Litter Sweep, contact Debbie Formyduval at 252-257-2114.
