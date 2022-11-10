A benefit yard sale originally scheduled for October at Cooks Chapel Baptist Church has been rescheduled for Saturday, Nov. 12, at 1380 Warren Plains Rd., Warrenton. The event will be held from 9 a.m.-noon.
Items that will be available will include bed linens, towels, blankets, books, clothes, shoes, kitchenware and appliances.
Proceeds will benefit Cooks Chapel Baptist Church, White Rock (Durham) and Antioch (Bedford Hills, N.Y.) churches.
