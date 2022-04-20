“God led us to the city of Norlina.”
That is what Kenya Christian Fellowship in America President Joseph Okello told the audience that filled Norlina Town Hall’s meeting space on April 14 for a public hearing concerning the Fellowship’s plans to construct a Retreat and Cultural Center in the town’s extraterritorial jurisdiction.
The Norlina Board of Adjustments conducted the hearing to allow local residents to learn more about the project, ask questions and provide input about project plans. A number of Kenya Christian Fellowship in America representatives accompanied Okello to discuss the various elements that make up the proposed Retreat and Cultural Center.
The Fellowship, a Tennessee nonprofit with an office in Raleigh, was founded in the United States in 1991. The Retreat and Cultural Center would be situated on just over 74 acres off Heaven Street that, according to a deed filed at the Warren County Register of Deeds Office, the nonprofit organization purchased from Timothy J. Hawks for an estimated $176,000.
“We are the excited for the possibilities that God has for us,” Okello said.
He described a major component of the Fellowship’s ministry as working together to reach the lives of youth. Okello said that the Retreat and Cultural Center would not only benefit KCFA, but would also offer many opportunities for the community.
Other representatives of the nonprofit organization indicated that several factors seemed to suggest that God was leading the nonprofit organization to the property near the Norlina town limits: other potential locations didn’t work out or didn’t seem to fit, representatives who visiting the Norlina site immediately fell in love with the location, and when they saw that the property was located just off Heaven Street, they knew it was the right location. The official address would be 621 Heaven St., Norlina.
The construction project is expected to be completed in phases over a period of up to 15 years. Plans call for the completed campus to include a welcome center, museum/library, African culture center, agriculture, college, sports and recreation, auditorium and theater, banquet hall, dining hall, residence hall, chapel/wedding pavilion, cottages, pavilion, children and youth center, and memorial garden.
JCFA plans to take advantage of the natural topography of the land by incorporating its rolling hills and water features into building plans.
Representatives indicated that its liberal arts college would be open to the community. The African Cultural Center would be designed to bring visitors to Center’s campus to an area that looks like Kenya.
Representatives also noted that the sports complex on the campus will offer basketball space, an Olympic-size swimming pool, space for track events, and a soccer field that would be open to the community. The performing arts center, banquet and dining halls, and other facilities on the Center’s campus would also be open to the community, with features that include classrooms, banquet facility space for 600 people and cafeteria space for 700 people.
The project is also expected to bring natural gas to the site and nearby properties.
KCFA representatives expressed the goal of preserving the natural beauty of the area, designing the residence halls for conferences, cottages around the lake area, pavilions in the wooded area and other facilities around the natural aspects of the property. Representatives noted that pavilions would offer space for the community for meetings, breakout sessions, weddings, church conferences and other activities. KCFA highlighted plans for a wedding chapel that would seat 300 and an auditorium that would provide classrooms and meeting space.
The nonprofit anticipates that the Center will provide a number of benefits for the community, including benefits to the economy, employment, use of facilities, sports facilities and other opportunities that may not be available in the local community, such as sports clinics.
KCFA indicated that the project is currently in the planning phase and will move into the design phase pending necessary approvals by the Norlina Board of Adjustments and the Norlina Town Board.
In response to audience questions, KCFA representatives designed the Fellowship’s mission as presenting the gospel of Jesus Christ, making disciples and training them in the world of God. The representatives indicated that the organization is not just for people of Kenyan descent, but is designed for all Christians.
In addressing other questions from the public, KCFA representatives said that the college which will be established at the site would offer the types of courses and degrees that are typically available at liberal arts colleges. KCFA also hopes to build a connection with Warren County Schools to what resources the Retreat and Cultural Center may be able to offer local students.
Norlina Director of Operations Blaine Reese said that because the site is in an area zoned Agricultural Residential, a special use permit will be required.
Several residents asked about a potential turn lane. Reese replied that the NC Department of Transportation would need to conduct a traffic study before making plans for a potential turn lane.
Additional public sessions may be planned as the Retreat and Cultural Center project moves forward.
