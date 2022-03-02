While local races that will appear on the May 17 Primary Election ballot remain uncontested, the contest for District 3 county commissioner has tightened with the addition of a third candidate. The filing period resumed on Feb. 24.
John Bullock filed last week for the District 3 seat on the Warren County Board of Commissioners. Candidates who previously filed were Victor Hunt and Barbara Espinosa.
The other county commissioners’ races are uncontested so far. Tare Davis previously filed for the District 2 seat, and Bertadean Baker previously filed for the District 4 seat on the board.
At this point, the only other contested Warren County race is that for sheriff. Keishawn Mayes and John Branche previously filed.
Lisa Blalock filed previously for clerk of superior court.
Previously filing for seats on the Warren County Board of Education were Victoria Lehman, District 1; Linda Byrd-Russ, District 2; and Ebony Talley-Brame, District 4.
In other races, Mike Waters previously filed for District Attorney (District 11). Ben Hunter previously filed for NC District Court Judge (District 9B).
For state Senate District 3, Warrenton resident Valerie Jordan filed Monday to be the Democratic nominee. Bobby Hanig of Powells Point filed last week for the Republican nomination for state Senate District 3.
For state House District 27, Michael H. Wray of Gaston previously filed for the Democratic nomination, and Wes Tripp of Roanoke Rapids previously filed for the Republication nomination.
Macon resident Brad Murphy filed last week for the Republican nomination for US House of Representatives District 1. Other candidates who filed last week for the Republican nomination were Brent Robertson of Williamston and Sandy Roberson of Rocky Mount. Candidates who filed last week for the Democratic nomination were Julian C. Bishop, Sr. of Garner and Don Davis of Snow Hill.
Filing will conclude at noon on Friday, March 4.
For more information related to the Primary Election, contact the Warren County Board of Elections at 252-257-2114 or by visiting the Board of Elections Office at 309 N. Main St., Warrenton (John Graham Annex Building) between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.
