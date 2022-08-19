The Lake Gaston Water Safety Council monthly membership meeting will held on Wednesday, Aug. 31, at the Kennon House Restaurant, 7001 Gasburg Road, Valentines, Va.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m., starting with a Dutch-treat dinner.
Guest speakers will be Virginia and North Carolina Wildlife Resource officers, who will discuss happenings on Lake Gaston for this past year and respond to questions about work to provide a safer and better Lake Gaston and surrounding areas.
The public is invited. If planning on attending, RSVP to stugaville@gmail.com
