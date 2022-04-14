The Keep Warren County Beautiful Committee reports that the March Litter Sweep was successful.
The committee indicates that more than 30 churches, civic groups and individuals participate in the spring litter sweep that have reported their collection efforts. The total number of individuals and groups who participated may be higher because some Litter Sweep participants may have picked up supplies directly from the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
Overall, the committee is pleased with the results, especially with more churches and different groups joining local efforts.
NCDOT will conduct their semiannual sweep during the last two weeks of April, and the KWCB groups’ efforts will be ongoing with distribution of supplies and encouraging citizens to participate.
Some of the worst areas were addressed during the March sweep, and KWCB applauds county employees who conducted their own sweep of Warren Plains Road recently. The group collected 60 plus bags on a Friday afternoon, and Warren Plains Road was dotted with orange bags awaiting pickup by NCDOT.
Anyone wanting to make a difference and be a part of the ongoing efforts may stop by the Warren County Board of Elections office, 309 N. Main St., Warrenton (John Graham Annex Building) or Warren County Public Works office, 712 W. Ridgeway St., Warrenton, for supplies.
