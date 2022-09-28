The state will not seek the death penalty against Keiyon Dahte Brame, 36, of Parktown Road, Warrenton, who is charged with first degree murder and felony possession of a stolen firearm in the death of Andrew Dodson, 43, in July.
The announcement was made during the Sept. 19 session of Warren County Superior Court.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested Brame on July 8. According to a search warrant that was executed the same day by Detective M.T. Comly of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, the Warren County 911 Dispatch Center received a third party call on July 8 regarding someone who believed he killed his friend.
According to the search warrant, a sheriff’s deputy had responded to the scene, later identified as Brame’s residence, as a welfare check. An unknown black male was taken into custody. He told officers that his friend was dead. The victim was identified as Dodson based upon identification found in his wallet. The man taken into custody was later identified as Brame.
Court documents indicated that the following items were seized from the residence: eight brass shell casings (9mm). two copper/lead projectiles, one empty magazine, one 9 mm ammunition box and one live round, one metal pipe, two smartphones, a Glock model 43 handgun, a Glock 43 magazine and two live rounds. Court documents describe the Glock handgun as being stolen.
During last week’s session of court, Judge John M. Dunlow also denied a defense request to reduce bond in the case, ordering Brame to continue to be held without bond.
Attempted murder case
Also appearing before Judge Dunlow were Semaj Ty’on Kearney, 20, of Enchanted Forest Drive, Warrenton, and Jaimelvin Hunt, 19, of Hidden Creek Lane, Warrenton who faced charges in connection with what was originally considered an attempted murder case.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested Hunt on Aug. 21 and charged him with attempted first-degree murder, discharge a weapon occupied dwelling/moving vehicle, felony conspiracy and go armed to the terror of the people.
The WCSO arrested Kearney on Aug. 18 and charged him with felony conspiracy.
According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, charges in the case stem from a July incident in the area of Pay Jay’s on U.S. Highway 1 north, Norlina, in the Wise community concerning a shooting into an occupied vehicle.
The Warren County Clerk of Superior Court’s Office indicated that the attempted murder charge had been previously dropped. The charges that both Kearney and Hunt then faced were felony conspiracy and felony discharge a weapon occupied property.
Hunt entered a guilty plea to felony discharge a weapon occupied property and was sentenced to 25-42 months in the Department of Adult Correction. That sentence was suspended, and Hunt was ordered to complete 30 months of supervised probation and a 30-day active sentence in the Warren County Detention Center.
He was ordered to pay a $200 fine, court costs and attorney fee, and undergo a substance abuse assessment. Hunt was also ordered to have no contact with the victim or co-defendant Kearney.
Kearney’s case was continued until Oct. 31.
Other cases
Other pleas that were accepted or judgments handed down during the Sept. 19 court session are as follows:
• Joshua Dale Smith, plea of guilty to misdemeanor assault inflicting serious injury; sentenced to 150 days in the Warren County Detention Center; court costs and attorney fees to be a civil judgment.
• Christine Stratton, pleas of guilty to three counts of felony identity theft; sentenced to 13-25 months in the DAC, suspended, 24 months supervised probation; ordered to serve 60-day active sentence in the WCDC; ordered to pay a $200 fine, court costs and attorney fee, and to complete 24 hours of community service within 60 days; also ordered to complete GED within 12 months, undergo a substance abuse assessment and to have no contact with the victims; pleas of guilty to two additional counts of felony identity theft; sentenced to 13-25 months in the DAC at the expiration of the previous sentence, suspended upon the same conditions; five counts of felony identity theft, nine counts of misdemeanor financial card fraud and a single count of felony financial card fraud voluntarily dismissed.
• Trevon Maurce Davis, plea of guilty to felony possession of a firearm by a felon; sentenced to 12-24 months in the DAC, suspended, 24 months supervised probation; ordered to pay court costs and attorney fee; ordered to obtain GED within 24 months; probation transferred to Halifax County; charges of driving while license revoked (not impaired revocation) and drive left of center voluntarily dismissed.
• Byron Williams plea of guilty to misdemeanor flee/elude; sentenced to 45 days in the WCDC, suspended, six months supervised probation; ordered to pay a $250 fine and court costs; can transfer probation to unsupervised in three months if in full compliance-by request of the probation officer; charges of operate a vehicle with no insurance, drive/allow a motor vehicle with no registration, reckless driving to endanger and misdemeanor resisting a public officer voluntarily dismissed.
• Shannon Talley, charges of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of up to one-half ounce of marijuana, felony possession with the intent to sell or deliver cocaine, felony conspire to sell/deliver cocaine, and two counts of felony sell/deliver cocaine voluntarily dismissed.
• Clarence Emmanuel Thompson, lea of guilty to misdemeanor carrying a concealed gun and felony possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance; sentenced to 15 days in the WCDC; court costs to be a civil judgment; charges of felony possession of a firearm by a felon and misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia voluntarily dismissed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.