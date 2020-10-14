The U.S. Supreme Court has issued a ruling that allows the 2020 Census count to end on Thursday, Oct. 15.
In a statement, the U.S. Census Bureau indicated that people who have not responded to the Census still have several options to do so through Thursday. These include the following.
• Visit the website 2020Census.gov.
• Call 1-844-330-2020.
• Return the paper Census form provided through the mail. Paper forms must be postmarked no later than Oct. 15.
In addition, the Census Bureau stated that nonresponse followup Census takers will continue to work through Thursday.
For more information about the schedule changes, visit 2020Census.gov or Census.gov.
