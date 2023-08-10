On July 31, three recent high school graduates were awarded scholarships from Native Opportunity Way. They are Alivia Brinkley, Maegan Richardson and Katelyn Richardson, all from the Haliwa-Saponi Indian Tribe.
These scholarships can be used toward each of the student’s needs as they begin their college careers. It was a great honor that Native Opportunity Way was able to offer this to these deserving youth, since only one scholarship has been offered per year in the past.
Alivia’s parents are Pernell and Sandy Brinkley. She plans to enroll at East Carolina University in the fall, with a desire to major in Business. Alivia graduated from Northwest High and Halifax Community College/Early College, achieving her high school diploma, along with an associate’s degree in Art.
Katelyn’s parents are Wakoda and Jackie Richardson. She will attend UNC-Pembroke in the fall and will major in Criminal Justice. Katelyn graduated from Warren Early College High School at Vance-Granville Community College.
Maegan Richardson is the daughter of Ricky and Natarsha Richardson, both deceased. Her maternal grandparents are Ivan and Jackie Richardson, and Ruth Richardson (deceased) is her paternal grandmother. Maegan graduated from Warren Early College High School at Vance-Granville Community College. She will attend UNC-Pembroke in the fall, majoring in Social Studies.
Native Opportunity Way is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3), whose purpose is to promote the social and economic self-sufficiency of its service area through housing, job creation, training, education, social services, loan programs, health projects, business development and advocacy. This organization is also known as Native Opportunity Way Community Development Corporation.
