Classmates, pictured from the left, are, first row: Mary Elizabeth (Libbee) Carroll Morris, Irene Weldon, Shirley Holtzmann White and Hal White, Jr.; second row: Alice Marie (Ree) Rooker Robertson and Charles Suber; third row: Charlie Sammons, Martha Ann Bowers Overby and James Edwards. Classmates unable to attend were: Betty Jean (B.J.) Bolton Capps, Wilson Fleming, Becky Bolton Harper, Chris Holtzman, Jr., Mary Ann Gooch Howard, Joyce King Leonard, Faye White Taylor, and Morris and Jean Whitmore.