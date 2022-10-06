The Norlina High School Class of 1956 met for their 66th Class Reunion on Saturday, Sept. 24, at Ribeyes Steakhouse in Henderson with nine classmates and six guests who were welcomed by Hal White, Jr.
Favors and the program, designed by Nancy Tunstall, adorned each table. After the invocation by Charles Suber, the group enjoyed dining, fellowshipping and reminiscing.
Special guests were Debra Clayton, Jimmy Overby, Betty Carroll Register, Owen Robertson, Ruth Ann Suber and Nancy Tunstall.
A memorial table with framed pictures of deceased classmates along with red roses was displayed to honor their memory. A memorial tribute by Shirley Holtzmann White was held in memory of the recently deceased classmates. Those remembered were Dr. Lewis Hicks, Fannie Kimball Jenkins and David Wayne Whitmore.
The American Beauty Rose is the class flower, blue and white are the colors, and “Succeed we must, if in God we trust” is the motto.
The event was hosted by Shirley Holtzmann White and Hal White, Jr.
The next class reunion will be Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
