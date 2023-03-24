Members of the GFWC Warrenton Woman’s Club celebrated the club’s 104th anniversary at the club’s March 16 meeting.
The Warrenton Woman’s Club was founded on March 21, 1919. The club officially changed its name to GFWC Warrenton Woman’s Club in 2017 when it was recognized as a charitable nonprofit by the IRS under the General Federation of Women’s Clubs group exemption. GFWC, the international organization, was established in 1890 and the North Carolina state federation of women’s clubs affiliated with GFWC in 1902.
Today club members volunteer and work to generate funds for an annual $1,000 club scholarship for a deserving Warren County student applicant to attend college. Members continue to support the “Blessings in a Bag” project by making monetary contributions and donating food items, as well as volunteering their time. The project is spearheaded by Warrenton Presbyterian Church in partnership with Warrenton Baptist Church and addresses food insecurity problems in the community.
Each Christmas, gifts are donated to residents of Murdoch Center in Butner who have developmental disabilities. Every year, Thanksgiving meals are prepared and delivered to community residents who are home-bound. Volunteering occurs with Habitat for Humanity, Warren County Memorial Library, 4-H and in the schools. Members also donate pet food and supplies to Animal Ark, the county’s animal shelter.
Until the COVID restrictions were implemented in 2020, the club’s Annual Spring Luncheon was enjoyed by many who want to help the GFWC Warrenton Woman’s club continue to fund the many services provided in the community. The club hopes to reactivate some of these luncheon and other fundraising events in the future.
In 2023, GFWC Warrenton Woman’s Club members continue to follow the path of the early 1900’s members who helped those who struggled during the Depression by providing clothing, medical supplies and financial assistance. Club members continue to work with issues like education and libraries, environment, civic engagement and outreach, arts and culture, domestic violence awareness and prevention, and health and wellness.
For more information about the GFWC Warrenton Woman’s Club, contact club president Linda Rivers at 252-456-3249.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.