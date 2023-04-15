North Carolina Wesleyan University recently signed an agreement that will help qualified graduates of Vance-Granville Community College transfer to Wesleyan. The agreement aims to provide a seamless transfer for students who enroll at Wesleyan following completion of their two-year degree at VGCC.
VGCC President Dr. Rachel Desmarais is optimistic that this new partnership will provide Vance-Granville students with more opportunities for a bright future. “By this new agreement with NC Wesleyan University, I am pleased that VGCC graduates will have more options than ever to continue their path to a four-year degree,” she shared.
The agreement will enhance and expand the educational opportunities of Associate in Arts, Associate in Fine Arts, Associate in Science, and Associate in Applied Science graduates by offering VGCC graduates access to the benefits of the Wesleyan Woallows VGCC Associate in Applied Science students to transfer an additional 15 hours of general education credits for a total of 75 transfer credits.
“We’re proud to add Vance-Granville Community College to our array of partners we have transfer agreements with. They join over 40 other colleges and community colleges with seamless transfer pathways to NC Wesleyan University following completion of a two-year degree,” stated NCWU President Dr. Evan D. Duff. “Through our Wesleyan Works program, all AA/AS/AAS community college graduates gain automatic acceptance to NCWU with no application fee and the ability to transfer in up to 75 credit hours. This smooth transfer process allows community college graduates a simple path to making their education attainable in order to accomplish their goals in life.”
Students who graduate from VGCC and transfer under this agreement may select any of NC Wesleyan’s programs of study or may transfer to the college’s Adult and Professional Studies program, taking advantage of the Wesleyan Works program. Students are required to maintain a minimum GPA of 2.0 and be in good academic standing. The agreement brings NC Wesleyan within the reach of VGCC students who may not have otherwise been able to attend the college.
Wesleyan Works is a transfer program designed for community college students who plan to continue their education at NC Wesleyan. Students who participate in Wesleyan Works will have access to academic advising and financial aid counseling through NC Wesleyan, as well as access to events on the college’s main campus. The program is ideal for students who would like to attend NC Wesleyan’s evening or online programs.
