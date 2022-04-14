Community members from the Kerr-Tar council of governments region are invited to attend a public workshop to discuss and identify locations that are subject to damage or loss due to climate hazards.
Workshop attendees will also be provided an opportunity to share personal experiences with disaster preparedness and recovery.
An initiative of the Regional Resilience Portfolio Program, the workshop is an opportunity for residents to provide direct input on the development of a regional vulnerability assessment. The assessment will be released for public comment before it is finalized and used to create a portfolio of priority community resiliency projects.
The Regional Resilience Portfolio Program is a component of the larger Regions Innovating for Strong Economies & Environment (RISE) Program. RISE is a partnership between the N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency (NCORR) and N.C. Rural Center, in collaboration with the N.C. Councils of Governments.
The Regional Resilience Portfolio Program serves the following council of governments regions: Kerr-Tar, Upper Coastal Plain, Albemarle, Mid-Carolina, Mid-East, Lumber River, Cape Fear, Eastern Carolina and Triangle J (except for Wake, Durham and Orange counties).
The Kerr-Tar Council of Governments Region Public Workshops covering Warren, Franklin, Granville, Person and Vance counties will be offered as follows:
• April 28: 10:30 a.m.–noon (online meeting); Register at: http://tinyurl.com/2eyyk7zz.
• April 28, 6–7:30 p.m. (online meeting); Register at: http://tinyurl.com/294sc2p5.
