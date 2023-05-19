Loaves & Fishes Ministries in Warrenton, along with the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina held the local food pantry’s first off campus Curbside Food Truck on May 9 at Mt. Bethel Baptist Church in the Arcola Community. Many churches in the area came together to volunteer for the event, which served 178 families. Loaves & Fishes hopes to offer more curbside food trucks throughout Warren County in order to reach people in the community who cannot reach the food pantry.
