Warren County Cooperative Extension, Warren County Community & Economic Development, Vance-Granville Community College, and the Small Business Center are partnering together to host a farm-based business tour on Oct. 12 from 8 a.m.-noon. The tour will begin at the Warren County Cooperative Extension Office.
The focus of the tour will be on agritourism and farm-based businesses. The three businesses featured on the tour are Matthew’s Creek, Fowl Play Poultry Farm, and Rockin’ E Ranch.
The event is free and open to the public. Registration is required and will be capped at 34 attendees. Transportation will be provided; no personal vehicles will be permitted on the tour. Call Cooperative Extension at 252-257-3640 or Warren County Community & Economic Development at 252-257-3115 with any questions.
For more information and to register for the event, visit http://go.ncsu.edu/wcfarmtour.
In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, N.C. Cooperative Extension will honor requests for reasonable accommodations made by individuals with disabilities. Direct accommodation requests to: Paul McKenzie or Matthew Place, paul_mckenzie@ncsu.edu or matthew_place@ncsu.edu, or 252-257-3640. Requests can be served more effectively if notice is provided at least 10 days before the event.
The Warren County Cooperative Extension Office is located at 158 Rafters Lane, Warrenton.
For more information, contact Cooperative Extension at 252-257-3640 or Warren County Community & Economic Development at 252-257-3115.
