Warren County Sheriff Johnny M. Williams shares the following, “How to Protect Yourself and Law Enforcement from Fentanyl Exposure”:
“The abuse of drugs containing fentanyl is killing Americans in record numbers. Fentanyl is a factor is more than half (53%) of all overdose deaths. In the 12 months prior to the pandemic, there were 42,687 overdose deaths involving fentanyl in the United States.
“Because fentanyl abuse is on the rise, sheriffs and their deputies are increasingly likely to encounter the drug when responding to overdose calls or conducting traffic stops, arrests, and searches. This greatly increases the risk of law enforcement officers of deadly fentanyl exposure. With this in mind, the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association is sharing the following information as a public service.
“Fentanyl is 25% more toxic than heroin and up to 300 times more potent than morphine. Five grams of fentanyl equals one teaspoon, which is enough to kill 2,500 people. In fact, consuming even as small an amount as 0.0001 grams of fentanyl carries a moderate risk of death, while consumption of just 0.002 grams is certain death.
“However less likely to have lethal consequences, the effects of airborne contact and ingesting fentanyl is way more likely to have more serious and lethal consequences to our youth.”
“If you are exposed to fentanyl, move away from the source of exposure, contact 911, and notify first responders on the scene of a possible fentanyl exposure. Do not touch your eyes, mouth, nose, or any skin after touching any potentially contaminated surface. Wash your skin thoroughly with cool water, and soap if available. Do not use hand sanitizers and they may enhance absorption. Contact a poison control center for more guidance.
“The signs of fentanyl exposure are slow breathing, drowsiness or unresponsiveness, and constricted (or ‘pinpoint’) pupils. Naloxone is an effective medication that rapidly reverses the effects of fentanyl; if unavailable, initiative CPR until first responders arrive. Do not forget to always call 911 if you or someone is exposed or may be exposed to any lethal drug. With sheriffs and members of the general public working together, we can all do our part to minimize the risk of exposure to deadly fentanyl.”
