WCS-growth.jpg

HEATHER LAWING/Warren County Schools

The Warren County Board of Education, during its Dec. 13 regular monthly meeting, recognized five schools in the district for meeting North Carolina academic growth expectations for the 2021-22 school year: Mariam Boyd and Northside elementary schools, Warren County Middle School, Warren Early college High School and Warren New Tech High School. Pictured, from the left, are Superintendent Keith Sutton, Mariam Boyd Principal Kendra Davis, WCMS Principal Dr. Dennis Carrington, Northside Acting Principal Aimee Richardson, Warren New Tech Principal John Green, Warren Early College Principal Shena Judkins and School Board Chair Jennifer Sims.