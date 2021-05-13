The Lake Gaston Weed Control Council has scheduled the next Lyngbya treatments by Aqua Services. Treatment will begin on May 18 with the following products: Captain XTR, Cutrine Ultra and AMP. There are not any swimming, irrigation or fish consumption restrictions with the products being used for treatment.
For more information, visit the Aqua Services website at www.asilakemanagement.com or call 1-888-669-3337/1-256-582-9101. This is the second treatment for 2021.
An interactive map for treatment areas is available on the Lake Gaston Weed Control Council website at lgwcc.org. It is Located under “2021 Lyngbya Treatment Sites.”
