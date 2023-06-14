Many children — and adults, too — love building with colorful LEGO blocks. There are LEGO sets designed for people of all ages that allow them to create everything from fire trucks to replicas of the Empire State Building.
However, can you imagine putting together thousands of tiny pieces to form a replica of the Titanic? That’s exactly what rising fifth-grader Mason Wrenn did.
The son of Paige Gray Wallace of Poquoson, Va., and Warrenton, and the nephew of Wanda Satterwhite of Warren County, Mason has many connections to the local area through his father’s side of the family. He is a student at Mount Vernon Elementary School in Yorktown, Va.
According to his family, history is one of Mason’s favorite subjects in school, and he loves history-related field trips. When Mason saw something about the Titanic on YouTube, he became interested in the design of the ship and the account of its sinking in 1912. Mason wanted a LEGO replica of the Titanic to build.
His family found a LEGO replica online and ordered it. On Easter, as a reward for doing well in school, they presented Mason with his dream LEGO set. The kit came with 9,090 pieces for constructing what would become a 4 1/2-foot long detailed replica, complete with the grand staircase, the four smokestacks, also called funnels, and 16 lifeboats.
Mason had a challenge on his hands. The instruction book with diagrams was 165 pages. The pieces needed to complete the project were divided into 23 bags, each containing different types of LEGOs.
Mason was up to the challenge, though. His family said that as soon as the replica kit arrived, he started working. The kit divided the Titanic replica into three sections, and Mason became excited when he finished each one.
He completed the Titanic replica — by himself — in about 3 1/2 weeks. Mason can draw the ship by memory and can share information about the Titanic that he has learned from reaching books and watching documentaries.
The Titanic replica will remain in the house and might eventually find a special place in Mason’s room.
Mason’s family said that he couldn’t wait to finish putting the replica together. When he finished, he was so proud that he wanted to take a photograph to his teacher at school.
His family credits Mason’s love of history as one reason why he became interested in the Titanic. Another could be because his grandmother’s side of the family hails from England and several aunts, uncles and cousins still live there. The Titanic sailed from England en route to the United States.
Mason’s family is proud of him for completing the replica. Family members are hinting that they might book a trip to the Titanic Museum Attraction this summer. Mason remains interested in the ship and its history, but he is taking a break from LEGO building for a while.
