Global Entrepreneurship Network announced a collection of individuals to serve as the community organizers to drive engagement in thousands of activities this November to help start and grow startups around the world. Tour Warrenton will serve as the Global Entrepreneurship Week Community Organizer for Warrenton and Warren County, NC.
The large-scale Global Entrepreneurship Week campaign is active in 170 countries with roughly nine million participants in 35,000 activities, ranging from small, casual meetups to massive events and competitions. This year, GEW will take place Nov. 8-14.
Tour Warrenton has begun recruiting a Community Planning Committee and Community Ambassadors to host events during Global Entrepreneurship Week.
The state organizers tapped by GEN will encourage hundreds of organizations throughout their state to plan and conduct activities during GEW USA. They will also play a role in connecting those organizations and other key stakeholders to expand awareness and enable the participation of communities not traditionally engaged in entrepreneurial activity.
“Each year, Global Entrepreneurship Week amplifies the great work being done to support entrepreneurs across the country while connecting them to more opportunities to start and scale in their own communities,” said Ellen Erickson, director for U.S. ecosystems at the Global Entrepreneurship Network.
The four global themes of GEW 2021 will focus on Ecosystems, Education, Inclusion and Policy. Event organizers are encouraged to consider these themes, but have the flexibility to plan activities to best suit their communities’ needs and interests.
Community organizations anywhere in Warrenton and Warren County that are interested in planning and conducting an activity, event or competition during Global Entrepreneurship Week should contact Tour Warrenton to add their event to the official list at gewusa.co.
Any individuals or organizations interested in becomming involved in any capacity can connect with Tour Warrenton at tourwarrenton@gmail.com.
