The Warrenton Town Board began discussion of nuisance properties during its regular monthly meeting Monday night.
Town Administrator Robert Davie reviewed a list of nine commercial and residential locations, some in the historic district, saying that Commissioner John Blalock had asked that a list of nuisance buildings be developed.
On the list were the following addresses: commercial properties — 117 W. Market St., a former law office; 115-119 W. Franklin St., beside the Community Center; 106 N. Main St., CC’s Showers of Distinction; 220 W. Franklin St., in front of the former Southern States building; residential — 208 Hayley St.; 316 Church St.; Williams Court; 212 Bute St.; 511 Eaton Ave.
Davie told the board that multiple owners of the properties had received letters from the town, but had done nothing to remediate the problems.
Among nuisance issues Davie noted were roofs that were caved in, some that occurred years ago, including at 115-119 W. Franklin Street, and just this year at 117 W. Market Street; residential addresses at Bute Street and Eaton Avenue with junk in the yard; residential addresses on Hayley Street and Church Street that need to be demolished; the 220 W. Franklin Street commercial building, where someone is said to be living; and 106 N. Main Street, which was heavily damaged more than two years ago when Milano’s caught fire and now has a broken front window “waiting to fall out.”
Discussion of possible remedies included use of town ordinances and levying fines to get to the point of forcing the sale of properties so the town can correct the problems. Davie said the town could apply for a remediation grant for a property it owns.
“Unless we force something, they’re not going to change,” Blalock said.
Davie will bring additional information back to the board at a future meeting.
Other matters
Also at Monday’s meeting, the board took the following action:
●Approved amended rules of procedure for the revitalization committee.
●Approved a renewable site lease agreement with T-Mobile for placement of an antenna on the King Street water tower at $2,695 per month for the first 10 years.
●Approved expenditure of $49,353 in American Rescue Plan funds for unbudgeted public works projects, including a replacement pump and impeller at Riggan’s sewer lift station, repair of the water main at Red Hill Loop Road, and five creek crossing repairs.
●Granted a permanent easement to Serious Business, Inc., which has the street address 113 S. Bragg and utilities on town property between its Quilt LIzzy business and Town Hall.
●Approved a project revision of $200,000 in additional funding from the state for the NC Neighborhood Revitalization Program to address low- to moderate-income housing needs. The total project is $950,000 in grant funding.
