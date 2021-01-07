Warren County Schools has received a $30,000 grant from the North Carolina Department of Commerce to implement the Plasma Games pilot program designed to enhance what students learn in chemistry and the physical sciences.
Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mary Young announced the grant award during the board of education’s December meeting.
According to Warren County Schools, the pilot program came about through efforts by the N.C. General Assembly and Gov. Roy Cooper to promote access to innovative digital and personalized learning solutions for high school students that encourage students to pursue additional science education and careers.
The school system’s grant proposal was developed through a collaboration between Warren County Schools Director of Technology/Career and Technical Education Ernie Conner, local Science, Engineering, Mathematics and Aerospace Academy Project Coordinator Stanley Harrell, other school system staff members, the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction and Plasma Games Co-founder and CEO Hunter Moore.
Moore holds a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in mechanical engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology, and a Master of Business Administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He has worked at IBM, Boeing, Pratt & Whitney, and Sandia National Laboratories.
According to its website, Plasma Games’ focus is to “instantly inspire the next generation of science leaders.” It notes that the games are designed to help students better understand the sciences they are learning in class through technology that students enjoy.
Conner told the newspaper that Warren County Schools applied for grant funding to cover high school students and teachers in chemistry and physical science. The resources will also be available for middle grades science teachers at Warren County Middle School and Northside K-8 School.
Conner indicated that teachers will complete professional development about Plasma Games resources so that activities can be rolled out to students this semester.
An outline of the Plasma Games activity, Sci-Ops, which Young presented to the board of education, indicates that students will have an opportunity to participate in a skill-based educational game that teaches students chemistry and physical science concepts through a turn-based strategy game.
According to the outline, “Players are motivated to develop mental models of core concepts, learn essential terminology, and understand critical formulae. Players then make sure of this knowledge through high-level decision making (e.g., balancing tradeoffs in equipment upgrades and taking strategic action in-game) in an engaging format that promotes self-paced learning.”
Conner said that the game will help students learn how to apply what they learn in class to real-life applications and for their futures.
“It (will help) prepare them for potential science-based careers,” he said.
