A scholarship in memory of William H. Hayes was presented on June 2 at Unity Prayer House of Faith in Norlina to Cory Andrews, Jr., a member of the Henderson Collegiate Class of 2023. Pictured from the left are Mr. and Mrs. John Andrews (grandparents), Corey Andrews, Jr., and Mr. and Mrs. Corey Andrews, Sr. (parents).
