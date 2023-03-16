Incident reports
• On Feb. 23, Faruq Ibn Frederick of Durham reported burglary/breaking and entering, and theft from building at a Baltimore Church Road, Warrenton address, involving a stove valued at $450, older model generator, kitchen cabinets valued at $1,000, work light with stand valued at $250 and sheetrock valued at $60.
• On Feb. 23, Lake Gaston Supply on NC Hwy. 903, Littleton, reported online fraud.
• On Feb. 28, Margaret Gail Overby reported larceny at a Vicksboro Road, Henderson, address. Two window air conditioning units valued at $400 were reported stolen.
• On March 3, Sharon Lee of Virginia Beach, Va., reported false pretenses/swindle/confidence game at a North Shore Drive, Littleton, address, involving $39,000.
• On March 5, Nancy Alston reported lost or stolen license plates at a Baltimore Road, Warrenton, address. She reported that tags were removed from a car.
• On Feb. 23, Keisha Milam reported trespass of real property at a Snow Hill Road, Warrenton, address. She reported that trespassing had occurred at several residences.
• On Feb. 22, Zarell A. Morgan of Oxford reported that a correctional officer at Warren Correctional Institution on Collins Road, Norlina, had been assaulted and threatened.
• On Feb. 22, Sarah Acevedo of North Clark Street, Henderson, reported destruction/damage/vandalism of property at a No Bottom Road, Warrenton, address. She reported that trees on the property were cut down.
• On Feb. 21, PNR Amusements, LLC on Wildwood Circle, Littleton, reported false pretenses/swindle/confidence game involving online defrauding of $16,071.14.
• On Feb. 14, Jimmie Ellis of Old Davis Road, Sims, reported a case of obtaining property by false pretenses at a Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Warrenton, address in the form of not working after paid.
• On Feb. 27, Joyce Alston of Greentown Avenue, Warrenton, reported that her German Shepherd was run over in the area of Greentown Ave.
• On Feb. 27, Tina Turner of NC Hwy. 43, Warrenton, reported a lost or stolen Shih Tzu.
• On March 1, Fannie Brown of Shocco Springs Road, Warrenton, reported a case of illegal trash dumping on Lickskillet Road, Warrenton.
