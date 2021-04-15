The Lake Gaston Association has announced that Aqua Services, Inc. will be performing treatments to control an invasive algae known as Lyngbya on Lake Gaston beginning the week of April 19.
The products to be used are Captain XTR, Cutrine Ultra and AMP. There are no swimming, irrigation or fish consumption restrictions.
For more information, visit the website asilakemanagement.com, or call 1-888-669-3337 or 1-256-582-9101.
