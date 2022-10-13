The Warren County Health Department and a number of community partners worked together to offer Community Health Day on Oct. 4. Activities included health assessments, hands-only CPR training, health information presentations, food and more. Among participating health department representatives are, from the left, front row: Jordan West and Angie Baird, public health nurses; back row: Wanda Steed, program assistant; Karen Prince and Brittley Harris, health educators; Dr. Margaret Brake, health director; and Rhonda Mushaw, health education supervisor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.