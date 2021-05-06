A number of Warren County citizens have been summoned for jury duty for Monday, May 24, or Tuesday, May 25.
Jurors may apply for an excuse by email, fax or mail and should attach a doctor’s note if applicable. Excuses may be send by email to warren.clerk@nccourts.org; faxed to 252-257-6301 or mailed Clerk of Court, Attention: Jury Clerk, PO Box 709, Warrenton, NC 27589. Excuses must be submitted by May 17.
Jurors summoned Monday, May 24, at 2 p.m.: Allen, Raikija Suti; Alston, Martha Jane; Andrews, Louise Robertson; Aycock, Stephania Dianne Williams; Baskett, Janiyah Denay; Bell, Ethel Mae; Boyd, Heath Ryan; Brown, Elizabeth; Bryant, Conner Gray; Bullock, Lillian Faye; Byrd, Nefertiti Azanga; Cooper, Michael Lewis; Covington, Annette Tena; Cox, Lew Ann Hilliard; Crittenden, Mark Andrew; Davis, Alicia; Davis, Charles Douglas; Davis, Willie Shillie; Doncom, Rose Rondel.
Also, Eddie, Katrina Cooke; Forte, Janet Lorraine; Gardner, Walter Monroe, Jr.; Hargrove, Milton Anthony; Harris, Tolly Randall; Harrison, Shelton; Hawkins, Anita Katrina; Hawkins, Lillie G.; Hill, Norman Joel, Jr.; Holstrom, Bonnie Sims; Holtzmann, Gary Dean; Howell, James Edward; Hunt, Stephen Scott; Johnson, Eunice; Kearney, Gloria Denise; Kearney, Larry Daniel; Kennedy, Margaret Ann Gamble; Lee-Ford, Chantell Niasia; Lewis, Alicia Lafonda; Libbey, Jeremy Michael; Lowe, Walter Payne.
Also, Martin, Rebecca Jones; Martinez, Kemberly; Mills, Walter Alfonza, Jr.; Moore, Randolph Edward, Jr.; Norwood, Charity Renee Seaman; Oneal, Betty M.; Palmer, Johnny Lee; Plummer, Josephine; Richardson, Alyson Danielle; Richardson, Curron Lee; Robinson, Anne Marie; Robinson, Larry Wayne; Scott, Denise; Seaman, Ruby Jeanette Kim; Shearin, Brenda Crump; Simes, Carletta; Southern, Joseph R.; Stancil, Edward Ellis; Stolze, James William; Stover, Caroline Marie.
Also, Thompson, Susan Carteret; Townes, Roderick Lemon; Trumble, Lynn Ann; West, Lynne Maynard; Williams, Mollie Durham; Williams, Montellus Lamont; Williams, Ronnie H.; Williams, Willie Hermenia; Wilson-Roberts, Charlette Ann; and Young, Deborah Ann.
Jurors summoned for Tuesday, May 25, at 9 a.m.: Adams, Haley Kay; Allen, Peter Quinn; Alston, Charles L.; Alston, Nigel Keith; Alston, Tiffany Nadine; Attaway, Latasha Hargrove; Bailey, Louis Lee, Jr.; Ball, Jazmine Alajah; Brinkley, Jasmine Diane; Bullock, Ronald Wayne, Jr.; Carter, Diana Janice; Cheek, Mary Lou; Coleman, Michael Wayne; Coley, Susan D.; Covington, James Eric; Crawford, Aaliyah Nicole; Davis, Anthony, Jr.; Davis, Destiny Cheyenne-Elaine; Davis, Hubren Shelley, Jr.; Davis, Ralph Edward.
Also, Edwards, Kataysha Mone’Y; Fitts, Artelia C.; Fleming, Chase Alexander; Garrett, Jerry Carroll; Hargrove, Amy Alfreda; Hargrove, Chilion; Harris, Lillian Frances; Henderson, Cleotis Lamont; Henderson, Jennifer Hargrove; Holloway, James Robert; Jackson, Cynthia Ann; Jackson, Jerome Allen; Johnson, Asher Frank, IV; Johnson, Richard Eugene, Jr.; Kelley, Mary Luvine; Lancaster, Lisa Allen; Long, Steven Thomas; Lucas, Amanda Hope.
Also, Mills, Yania Ni’Shea, Morgan, Anthony Cahal; Morris, Caroline Elizabeth; Morrissey, James Francis; Nuss, Ashley Nichole; Osborne, Robert Everett; Pendergrass, Caitlin Everhart; Pierce, Kendra Nicole; Reese, Gregory Blaine; Rice, Ruth Mae; Roberson, Jessica Nicole; Russell, Cathy Ann; Ryder, David Lawrence; Sidberry, Shinobi Danielle; Silver, Gloria Jean Richard; Steelman, William Maddox; Swofford, Raymond Harold, Jr.
Also, Terry, Esther McClard; Tharrington, Janet Campbell; Valentine, Annie Perry; Valentine, Keisha Jeanette; Warren, Nyasia Monique; Watkins, Tiffany Sherrell; Wemyss, Claudia Coleman; White, Margaret Ross; Williams, Dennis S.; Williams, Garry Leon; Wilson, Calvin Mills; Woodlief, Stephen Hunter; Wright, Charlotte Louise; and Wyns, Torrence Timothy.
Jurors summoned for Tuesday, May 25, at 2 p.m.: Adams, Troy Edward; Alston, Melvin J.; Alston, William Arthur; Alvarez, Jessica Lee; Aycock, Jeffrey Thomas; Baltrop, Julia Nell; Baskett, James Allen; Blackman, Dalton Ray; Bohannon, Shawn Michael; Bolton, Melanie Liming; Bullock, Sydnei Shonte’L; Campbell, Mary Lou; Cearnel, Terrence Derrell; Charette, Suzanne Elizabeth; Crowe, Raymond Allen; Dalpe, Ronald Richard; Dortch-Williams, Mary Emma; Ellis, Viola Mae.
Also, Frazier, Katelyn Michaela; Fremont, Robert Charles; Gandarilla, Tomas; Gavin, James Earvin, III; Hargrove, Felicia; Hargrove, Richard, Jr.; Hargrove, Trudy Acquanetta; Harris, Susan Elizabeth; Henderson, Bobby Hargrove; Hinton, Odessa Maxine; Hopkins, Harry James, Jr.; Hunt, John Quinton; Hunter, Miquael Jonas, IV; Hymon, William Earl; Isles, Janet Salmon; Jackson, Jewel Marnett; Jefferson, Wendelyn Kearney; Jiggetts, John T.; Jones, Kapana Davis; Judkins, James Edward.
Also, Kefalinos, Merry; Killian, Caleb Tye; Kuykendall, Roger Dean; Lesperance, Eric Paul; Levister, Avis Michelle; Long, Kathryn Lori; Lovelace, Monica Romines; Marlin, Bridget Patricia; Martinet, Traci Ann Catherine; Miller, Ladarrin Decarlos; Moss, Dustin Lewis; Rooker, Edward Eugene; Ruiz, Carleen Sandy; Seward, George Linwood; Shaw, Gretta Thompson; Shepardson, Megan Elizabeth; Silver, Annette H.; Silver, Donald Christopher, Jr.; Silver, Linda Wright; Spragins, Wallace Shane; Stegall, Michael Herbert; Steward, Devin Yavonne.
Also, Taylor, Roger; Terry, Shante M.; Weaver, Kelly Anne; West, Sterlin June; Williams, Alicia Ann; Williams, James, Jr.; Williams, Loretta Barrett; Wilson, Goldie M.; and Wilson, Joyce Pittman.
