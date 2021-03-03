Warren County Schools has announced plans for what school will look like when the school system implements a combination in-person and virtual learning schedule on March 15.
Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mary Young is featured in a school system video which outlines plans for the return to school. She said that school days will be different as Warren County Schools works to keep students, staff and visitors to schools safe during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“It is not business as usual,” she said. “We must follow North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services guidelines.”
Young said that because teachers will be teaching students in the classroom and online simultaneously, bell schedules, class times, lunch and remediation will be held at the same time for students learning in person and virtually.
The video outlines what students and parents should expect as follows:
Going to school
Students who ride the bus will be screened each day before the can get on the bus. They will be asked several questions to ensure that they don’t feel sick, and their temperatures will be taken.
Parents of students in elementary school are asked to accompany their children to the bus stop so that students with symptoms will not be left at home unattended.
Social distancing will be followed on the bus. Students will sit in a staggered pattern with one student on each seat. However, siblings may sit together.
Face coverings will be required on the bus. Extra masks will be available for students who do not have face coverings.
For students who ride cars to school, there will be designated screening points as students arrive. Students will not leave their cars before their temperatures are taken and they answer questions to make sure they are not sick. If students do not pass the screenings, they must remain in their cars.
At school buildings
Temperatures will be taken again when students enter school buildings. Digital towers will scan the temperature of everyone entering the school building. Additional temperature screenings will be conducted throughout the day.
Visitors will not be allowed inside school buildings without appointments. Parents bringing students to school after the day has begun or picking students up early will be asked to press the buzzer at the school entrance in order to communicate with office staff.
Everyone entering school buildings will be asked to complete a health screening and must wear facemasks. Masks must cover both the mouth and nose.
Students must wear masks throughout the school day except during designated mask breaks, such as when they are eating and when they can be socially distanced outdoors. Students may remove their masks during recess, but must follow social distancing guidelines. Young said that students who refuse to wear masks will be placed in the virtual academy.
Classroom desks will be arranged according to social distancing guidelines. Breakfast and lunch will be served in the classroom.
Meals for students learning virtually will be available at Northside K-8 School, Vaughan Elementary School and Warren County High School.
Water fountains will not be in use. Coolers with small bottles of water will be provided.
Hand sanitizer will be available for student use. Throughout the day, there will be frequent breaks for students to wash their hands and use hand sanitizer.
Buses and school buildings will be cleaned and disinfected frequently.
What if my child is sick?
Young said that all students who are not feeling well to remain home. Parents should contact their healthcare providers.
If a student develops a fever or other symptoms during the school day, he or she will be escorted to a designated room where he or she will wait to be picked up by a parent or guardian. Parents will be notified and will be expected to pick up their child within two hours. If parents do not comply, their children will be placed in the virtual academy.
“(Sick) students will not be able to ride the bus home, so it’s important that parents have a plan for getting their student home if they become ill during school,” Young said.
When a child will not be attending school due to illness, parents are asked to call their child’s school.
If a student has COVID-19 symptoms, he or she must seek medical attention. If it is determined that the student does not have COVID-19, he or she will follow guidance from the healthcare provider about when to return to school. To be allowed back at school, the student must provide documentation that he or she received medical attention and either tested negative for COVID-19 or received an alternative diagnosis.
Students who test positive for COVID-19 must follow the guidance from the healthcare provider in the local health department about when to return to school.
Siblings of students who are sick or who have COVID-19 symptoms must be picked up from school or remain at home until the school receives documentation of a negative COVID-19 test.
Students who have been exposed to COVID-19 will be required to quarantine at home for 14 after the last day of close contact.
Young said that Warren County Schools will poll parents and students about whether they would like to return to school or continue virtual learning. Those who do not feel comfortable learning in person at this time may participate in the school system’s virtual academy.
Young said that Warren County Schools may choose to resume virtual learning for all students if the number of COVID-19 cases in the area shows a significant increase.
To view the school system’s video, go to the link under the News section of the school system website at warrenk12nc.org.
orgarticle/408233?org=warren-cou
article/408233?org=warren-cou
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.