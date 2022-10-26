Charter Communications, doing business as Spectrum, is poised to start the process to expand broadband internet in Warren County as soon as a state contract for the project is signed.
That was the message Justin DeLancey, Charter Communications’ senior manager of State Government Affairs, brought to the Warren County Board of Commissioners during its regular meeting Wednesday night.
The contract he referred to involves the use of Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology grant funding awarded by the N.C. Department of Information Technology’s Broadband Infrastructure office.
According to the Broadband Infrastructure Office website, the North Carolina General Assembly appropriates $350 million from the American Rescue Plan Act for the GREAT Grant program. Awards are made within eligible economically-distressed counties in areas unserved with broadband at speeds of 25 Mbps download and 3 Mbps upload. The program encourages partnerships with counties, nonprofits or other internet service providers. Grants require matching investments from private broadband provider grantees, leveraging funding to deploy infrastructure to N.C. households, businesses and farms in the most rural and remote areas of the state.
Spectrum Southeast, LLC (Charter Communications) was awarded a grant in the amount of $4 million to deploy broadband services to approximately 1,434 households and businesses in Warren County.
In addition to the GREAT Grant program, Warren County is also benefitting from the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, which offers federal communications subsidies for broadband enhancements. In 2021, Spectrum was named the RDOF service fund provider for Warren County and most of North Carolina. The RDOF funding supports a build out of a fiber network to eligible areas, covering approximately 2,500 Warren County households.
During Wednesday’s meeting, DeLancey told county commissioners that work for broadband expansion related to the GREAT Grant and RDOF programs would take place at the same time.
He said that the first step in the expansion process would involve walkout, or physically driving or walking every road in the county to determine what areas are currently served by internet and where there is no internet service. The work would also include studying the height of local power poles, where fiber optics cables will be attached.
The design phase of the process is expected to involve such work as plotting the location of every power pole in the county on a map, determining the length of the line and seeing if there are areas where cabling will need to run underground instead of on power poles.
DeLancey indicated that the next step in the process will involve obtaining necessary permits through the N.C. Department of Transportation and pole owners, typically power companies. Agreements must be reached for attaching fiber optic cables to each pole that will be utilized for broadband expansion. DeLancey noted that some poles may need to be replaced. He added that attaching fiber optic cables to poles is a common practice among internet providers to allow easier access for technicians during the construction process and for troubleshooting.
Once these phases are completed and the direction of the line is determined, construction will begin. The GREAT Grant program specifies that the entire process, from walkout to activation, will be completed in two years from the time the state contract is signed. Delancey said that the state has not provided contracts to service providers yet, but is expected to do so in the next few months.
In response to questions from commissioners about making sure that local residents can afford internet service plans, Delancey said that connectivity meetings will be held for the general public once construction begins and will address these concerns.
Additional questions included what could be done if there are areas still not covered by broadband after the project is complete. County Manager Vincent Jones noted that there is a possibility that some homes may not be covered. However, he said that additional state funding is available that the county could seek to cover any areas left out.
