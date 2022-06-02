The fourth panel in the “Liberating Futures: Erasures, Reckonings, and Transformations” series of public discussions will be held on Saturday, June 4, at the Warren County Memorial Library, from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. The topic will be “Ties to the Land—Sharecropping, Black Land Ownership, and Black Land Loss.”
Discussion will include background from the time of sharecropping when, from the years following Emancipation well into the first three decades of the 20th century, notices regularly appeared in Warren County newspapers warning the public to “not harbor, hire, or shield” certain named sharecroppers.
Through the discussion, panelists will consider sharecropping as an extension of previous systems of forced farm labor. In 1910, more than half of the Black farm families in Warren County were sharecropping.
In that same year, however, more than 600 Black families owned the land they were farming in Warren County. These were farmers who had emerged from enslavement, owning virtually nothing—no land, no livestock, and little more than the clothes on their backs. Yet within the span of two generations, Black farmers owned thousands of acres of farmland in the county. And those numbers were steadily increasing.
Panelists will consider a change that took place by the 1920s, when the sale of Black land for the nonpayment of property taxes grew to be common in Warren County, and connect this trend to the commercial constraints of Jim Crow policies. Discussion will take into consideration the impact of these land sales, including the loss of millions of acres of Black-owned farmland across the south in a pattern that continued through the 20th century.
Warren County’s most recent Agricultural Census revealed that the current number of local Black-owned farms is less than one-twelfth of what it was in 1910.
The “Ties to the Land: Sharecropping, Black Land Ownership, and Black Land Loss” panel brings together a group of policy analysts, activists, attorneys, and farmers to reflect on the systems that have simultaneously connected Black farm families with the land and challenged their ability to own the fields in which they’ve labored for so many generations.
Panelists will discuss the legacy of sharecropping and Jim Crow farm practices, the impact of government policies on Black farm ownership and challenges to those policies, review the relationship between land ownership and generational wealth, and offer strategies for reclaiming a future for Black farming.
Panelists:
• Patrick Brown – Fourth generation Black farmer, using conservation and regenerative agricultural practices and promoting Community Supported Agriculture programs
• Phyllis Craig-Taylor – Professor of Law and former dean of the NCCU School of Law; a member of the Heirs Property Retention Coalition, and a board member of Land Loss Prevention, Inc.
• Tracy McCurty – Co-founder and executive director of the Black Belt Justice Center, a legal and advocacy nonprofit organization dedicated to the preservation and regeneration of African American farmlands and land-based livelihoods
• Mary Sommerville – Minister, lifetime farmer, community activist and North Carolina’s first Black female jailer
The “Liberating Futures” series is a collaborative project of The 1921 Project, the Warren County Branch of the NAACP, the Warren County African American Historical Collective, UNC’s Descendants Project, and UNC’s Humanities for the Public Good Initiative.
This event is free and open to the public. Warren County Memorial Library is at 119 S. Front St., Warrenton.
